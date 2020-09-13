Odisha CM expresses grief over demise of veteran actor Ajit Das

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran Odia film personality Ajit Das, describing the late actor as a "great genius who left an indelible mark in Odia film industry."

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of veteran Odia film personality Ajit Das. Describing late Ajit Das as a great genius, the chief minister said that he has left an indelible mark in the Odia film industry as a versatile actor and director," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office stated.

It further said that the demise of the former head of the department of drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Ajit Das, had created a great void in the Odia film industry which will take years to fill. "Ajit Das will continue to live in the hearts of innumerable cinema lovers of Odisha. The chief minister has conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family," the statement added. (ANI)