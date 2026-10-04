Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 05:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 05:28 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary ​of current ​sports news briefs.

ATP ‌roundup: Carlos ​Alcaraz fights off 4 set points ‌in Tokyo

Top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz fought off four set points in the opener Saturday ‌before rolling past Italy's Matteo Arnaldi to ‌reach the Japan Open Tennis Championship quarterfinals in Tokyo. Alcaraz completed the 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory in ⁠one ​hour and ⁠46 minutes. He trailed 6-2 in the tiebreaker ⁠before winning six straight points, then carried ​the momentum into the second set by ⁠winning the first five games.

NC State RB ⁠Jayden ​Scott (foot) leaves game vs. Louisville

Jayden "Duke" Scott, North Carolina State's top ⁠running back, left Saturday's home game against Louisville ⁠early ⁠with a lower-body injury. He was later seen on the sideline ‌wearing ‌a boot on his ​left foot.

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