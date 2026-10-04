Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz fights off 4 set points in Tokyo
Top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz fought off four set points in the opener Saturday before rolling past Italy's Matteo Arnaldi to reach the Japan Open Tennis Championship quarterfinals in Tokyo. Alcaraz completed the 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory in one hour and 46 minutes. He trailed 6-2 in the tiebreaker before winning six straight points, then carried the momentum into the second set by winning the first five games.
NC State RB Jayden Scott (foot) leaves game vs. Louisville
Jayden "Duke" Scott, North Carolina State's top running back, left Saturday's home game against Louisville early with a lower-body injury. He was later seen on the sideline wearing a boot on his left foot.