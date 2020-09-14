Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh Ramleela likely to be webcast amid COVID-19 scare

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Ramleela organisers in Chandigarh are planning to webcast the event online this year.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-09-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 08:44 IST
Chandigarh Ramleela likely to be webcast amid COVID-19 scare
Ashok Chaudhary, Joint Ramleela Sangh talking to ANI in Chandigarh. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Ramleela organisers in Chandigarh are planning to webcast the event online this year. Organisers fear that with the continued rise in the number of cases the public is unlikely to come out to watch the performance on stage.

Ashok Chaudhry, advisor, Joint Ram Leela Sangh, told ANI that the rehearsals for the Ramleela have already begun and they are being held keeping the current situation in mind. "We will meet the administration to seek permission, but I do not think we will be able to organise Ramleela due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Guidelines that will be issued by the government will be followed. However, we are preparing to organise Ramleela online," Chaudhary said.

He added that they are planning to air hour-long episode each day showing important parts of the Ramayana. This year Navaratri, also known as Durga Puja, will be celebrated from October 17 to 25 across the country. Dussehra is celebrated across India, marking the end of the nine-day Durga Puja.

In the north and northwestern States, the festival is celebrated by conducting pujas and plays from events of the Ramayana over the nine-day 'Navaratri', and burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad along with fireworks on the tenth day to mark the victory of good over evil. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Australia pushes NBL start back to January due to COVID-19

The start of Australias top basketball league has been pushed back to January due to financial concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday. National Basketball League NBL Executive Chairman Larry Kestelman said the 202021...

IPL 13: Virat sets example by always leading from front, says De Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB batsman AB de Villiers feels that Virat Kohli always sets the right examples by wanting to lead from the front on every single occasion. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in t...

LG Manoj Sinha discusses developmental issues with J-K politicians

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held discussions with several political leaders from the Union Territory UT over developmental issues, among others, in the region. The Lt Governor met the Chairman, All Parties Sikh Coordin...

Johnny Russell lifts Sporting KC past Minnesota United, 1-0

Johnny Russell scored in the 80th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0 to take the Western Conference lead. Minnesota 5-4-2 listed seven players not medically cleared for the match on Sunday. Sporting Kansas City 6-3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020