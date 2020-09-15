Left Menu
Rs 5,462 lakhs released under Central schemes to help artists during COVID-19: Culture Ministry

A total of Rs 5,462.69 lakhs in funds had been released under several Central government schemes to help the artist community during the COVID-19 pandemic phase, according to the Union Ministry of Culture.

Updated: 15-09-2020 08:50 IST
Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of Rs 5,462.69 lakhs in funds had been released under several Central government schemes to help the artist community during the COVID-19 pandemic phase, according to the Union Ministry of Culture. According to the written reply given by Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the zonal cultural centres (ZCCs) also provided financial assistance of Rs. 927.83 lakhs to the artists during this phase.

The grants were released under schemes such as financial assistance under Repertory Grant Scheme, Scheme of Financial Assistance for the Development of Buddhist/ Tibetan Art and Culture, Cultural Function and Production Grant Scheme, among others. Apart from this, the Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) organised many programmes during this phase which benefitted artists from various genres.

The seven ZCCs also organised online programs where folk and tribal artists showcased their art forms, for which they were remunerated. The ZCCs also coordinated with the member states to get unregistered artists to register under various schemes for financial assistance and opened helplines to avail maximum benefits of the Ministry's schemes.

From October onwards, SNA is planning to virtual festivals of music, dance, drama, folk and tribal and puppetry besides the festivals in physical form from January 2021. (ANI)

