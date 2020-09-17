Sushant Singh Rajput 'not Rajput' as Maharana Pratap's descendants do not die by suicide: RJD MLA

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was "not a Rajput", Bihar RJD MLA Arun Yadav said, adding that a descendant of Maharana Pratap "do not die by suicide". "Do not get offended, he (Sushant) was not a Rajput, as a descendant of Maharana Pratap do not die by suicide... We are sad, he should not have died by suicide," Yadav said on Wednesday while inaugurating a newly-built road in Saharsa here, his assembly constituency.

"He was a Rajput, he should have fought back," Yadav added. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the case in connection with the drugs case related to Rajput's death, had last week arrested Karamjeet Singh from Andheri West area of Mumbai in the drugs case.

The NCB has arrested several people in the case including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda. Meanwhile, a special NDPS court had last week also rejected the bail plea of Rhea, Showik, and several others in the matter.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)