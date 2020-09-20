NCB SIT summons Jaya Shah, Shruti Modi in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned Jaya Shah and Shruti Modi, former business managers of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to join the investigation on Monday in connection with the death case of the actor. Previously, NCB had detained five persons in connection with three separate drug busts, one of which is linked with the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB official said on September 18.

According to the NCB official, one person named Rahil Vishram was detailed on Thursday with 1 kg fine Charas from Himachal Pradesh, which is of high grade and value in the black market, and Rs 4.5 lakh cash was seized from him. Rahil Vishram is directly connected to the other peddlers accused in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the official said.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)