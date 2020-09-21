Left Menu
LIVE: UN75 High-level meeting

On Monday the UN commemorates the 75 years of the Organization. The theme is, “The future we want, the United Nations we need”, and there is a strong focus on the role of youth, and ensuring the UN remains relevant for future generations.

UN News | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:31 IST
Highlights: • UNcomplicated podcast: the UN turns 75 • UN75 photo story

08:00

Good morning from UN News, live (in an apartment not too far) from UN Headquarters in New York!

Today, the 75 years of the UN is officially being commemorated, with an event that will begin at 09:00 Eastern Time, with contributions from senior UN officials, youth representatives and several UN Member States.

We’ll bring you the latest updates from the event, as well as some useful background information, videos, and social media, throughout the morning.

To kick things off, here’s an episode of our hit podcast UNcomplicated, featuring UN75 supremo Fabrizio Hochschild, who’s leading the world body’s birthday mission, to listen to the concerns of a new generation of global citizens, and keep the UN relevant in the decades ahead.

