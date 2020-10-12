Left Menu
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu resigns from Association of Malayalam Movie Artists

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Monday announced her resignation from Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) citing remarks made by its general secretary and actor Edavela Babu about a fellow actor.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:49 IST
Parvathy Thiruvothu. Photo/Facebook/Parvathy Thiruvothu. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Monday announced her resignation from Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) citing remarks made by its general secretary and actor Edavela Babu about a fellow actor. Parvathy in her Facebook post said, "In 2018, when my friends resigned from AMMA, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching AMMA General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His disgusting remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it with a dead person is beyond correction."

She said, "Mr Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I'm certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women. "I would like to resign from AMMA with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it's a hazy bubble of 'welfare' that's wrapped around a core of corrupt morals," Parvathy added.

Reportedly in an interview with a local news channel, when Babu was asked whether Bhavana would have a role in the second part of the film Twenty: 20 being produced by AMMA, he replied, "Bhavana currently is not a part of AMMA. That's all I can say. She did a good role in the first part. But we cannot bring back the dead. We can include actors who are part of AMMA." Edavela Babu later claimed he was referring to Bhavana's character in Twenty: 20 who had 'died' even though the movie doesn't make it clear whether she died. (ANI)

