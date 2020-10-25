Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Light Infantry Regiment (JKLI) felicitates locals artists in Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Regiment has a long history of recognising Kashmiris from all walks of life. From Maqbool Sherwani and Sheikh Abdullah in 1947 to the present-day 'Kashmir Ke Sitare', JKLI has acknowledged Kashmiri talent for decades.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-10-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 11:48 IST
J-K Light Infantry Regiment (JKLI) felicitates locals artists in Srinagar
Kashmiri artists performing at the event organised by JKLI in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Regiment has a long history of recognising Kashmiris from all walks of life. From Maqbool Sherwani and Sheikh Abdullah in 1947 to the present-day 'Kashmir Ke Sitare', JKLI has acknowledged Kashmiri talent for decades. The event 'Jashn-E-Hunar' organised in Srinagar on Saturday was an effort by the regiment to recognise the indigenous talent of Kashmir. Locals who excelled in artistic fields of music, painting, and film making were felicitated in the gathering.

"We're saluting the unprecedented talent of Kashmiris through 'Jashn-E-Hunar' and it is a message for everyone to come out and display their skills. We want to encourage artists, singers, painters, etc. by providing them with a platform," Brig Sumesh Seth, VSM (Commandant JKLI Regimental Centre) told ANI. "Lack of opportunities have kept such marvellous talent hidden at home but we hope that such events will boost confidence amongst the youth in Kashmir to come out and perform," he added.

The event began with a soulful rendition of a Sufiana song by singer Farooq Umar Bhatt which was followed by Kashmiri Folk songs. The 'Jashn-E-Hunar' gained zenith with the light classical songs by singer Junaid who was the winner of the recently concluded 'Kashmir Ke Sitare' talent show. The event highlighted the local talent of the valley and attracted the youth to indulge in artistic activities.

"Performing on stage gives you confidence and the fear of unknown gradually eliminates. Such events are very helpful in honing budding talent," a local participant said. "Local artists are receiving their long due recognition through events like 'Jashn-E-Hunar' and it also helps in promoting art and culture throughout the valley," another participant said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Team's belief has been great since the Super Over win: Arshdeep

The nervy double Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians sky-rocketed Kings XI Punjabs belief and played a role in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the IPL, according to the teams left-arm fast-medium bowler Ars...

Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' at key military base in Darjeeling district of WB

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday performed Shastra Puja worship of weapons at a key military base in Siliguri which is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control LAC with China in the Sikkim sector. Chief of Army Staff Gen....

Black woman shot by officer seeks justice from hospital bed

A Black woman who was shot and wounded inside a vehicle by a police officer who also fatally shot her 19-year-old boyfriend on Satuday told about 200 people gathered at an emotional rally in suburban Chicago that shes fighting to be strong ...

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the US National Hurricane Center said. Tropical Depres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020