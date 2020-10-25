J-K Light Infantry Regiment (JKLI) felicitates locals artists in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Regiment has a long history of recognising Kashmiris from all walks of life. From Maqbool Sherwani and Sheikh Abdullah in 1947 to the present-day 'Kashmir Ke Sitare', JKLI has acknowledged Kashmiri talent for decades. The event 'Jashn-E-Hunar' organised in Srinagar on Saturday was an effort by the regiment to recognise the indigenous talent of Kashmir. Locals who excelled in artistic fields of music, painting, and film making were felicitated in the gathering.

"We're saluting the unprecedented talent of Kashmiris through 'Jashn-E-Hunar' and it is a message for everyone to come out and display their skills. We want to encourage artists, singers, painters, etc. by providing them with a platform," Brig Sumesh Seth, VSM (Commandant JKLI Regimental Centre) told ANI. "Lack of opportunities have kept such marvellous talent hidden at home but we hope that such events will boost confidence amongst the youth in Kashmir to come out and perform," he added.

The event began with a soulful rendition of a Sufiana song by singer Farooq Umar Bhatt which was followed by Kashmiri Folk songs. The 'Jashn-E-Hunar' gained zenith with the light classical songs by singer Junaid who was the winner of the recently concluded 'Kashmir Ke Sitare' talent show. The event highlighted the local talent of the valley and attracted the youth to indulge in artistic activities.

"Performing on stage gives you confidence and the fear of unknown gradually eliminates. Such events are very helpful in honing budding talent," a local participant said. "Local artists are receiving their long due recognition through events like 'Jashn-E-Hunar' and it also helps in promoting art and culture throughout the valley," another participant said. (ANI)