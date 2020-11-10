Movie theatres open in Madurai after being closed for 8 months
ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-11-2020
Movie theatres in Madurai opened on Tuesday after over eight months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visuals from movie theatres showed movie-goers sanitising their hands and checking temperatures before entering cinema halls.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu currently stands at 18,825. As many as 7,15,892 recoveries and 11,362 deaths have been reported in the state so far.