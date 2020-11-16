Fire breaks out at Bengaluru pub, no casualty reported
A fire broke out at a pub in the HSR Layout locality of Bengaluru on Monday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:35 IST
A fire broke out at a pub in the HSR Layout locality of Bengaluru on Monday. No casualty has been reported in the incident that occurred at Hangover pub in the city, around 12:30 pm the fire department said.
As per the department, the fire might have been triggered due to a short circuit. Revenue officers are working on the estimated loss of property in the incident. (ANI)