Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:18 IST
Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger
Ahmed Zaki went on to act in more than 60 films and two dozen plays across his career that spanned over three decades. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Ahmed Zaki!!!

Google today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Ahmed Zaki on his 71st birthday. He is one of Egyptian cinema's most iconic leading men and was characterized by his talent, skill, and ability in impersonating.

Ahmed Zaki (originally named Ahmed Zaki Metwally Abdelrahman Badawi) was born in the city of Zagazig, about 50 miles north of Cairo, Egypt on November 18, 1949. Nicknamed the 'Black Tiger' after his titular role in a 1984 boxing film, Ahmed Zaki was one of the first dark-skinned actors to play leading roles in Egyptian films and helped to change the face of the Arab film industry forever.

In the beginning of his career Ahmed Zaki appeared in a number of plays, most notably the comedy Hello, Shalaby and Madrasat al-Mushaghibin (School of the Rowdies), a production that served as a launching pad for many prominent Egyptian actors.

Ahmed Zaki made his first film, Abnaa Elsamt (Children of Silence), in 1974. By 1980 he had made six films, including (Alexandria, Why?) with Egypt's best known director, Youssef Chahine. Zaki appeared in more than 60 films throughout his career.

Ahmed Zaki went on to act in more than 60 films and two dozen plays across his career that spanned over three decades. He also starred in a series of successful action movies during the mid-and late-1990s. Two of his greatest successes were playing Egypt's presidents in two popular movies that became landmarks of Arabic cinema.

Ahmed Zaki's contributions to the world of Egyptian films include boxing gloves for Al Nimr Al Aswad (The Black Tiger), a crab symbolizing Kaboria (The Crab), a camera for Edhak El-Sora Tetlaa' Helwa (Smile, the Picture Will Come Out Fine), and the animals from Arba'a Fi Muhimma Rasmiya (Four on an Official Mission). He was known for taking on films that touched upon socio-political issues and earned acclaim for his nuanced portrayals of complex historical figures.

Ahmed Zaki was seen as an icon and spokesperson for the average Egyptian youth, he was also considered the heir to Farid Shawki as Malek El Terso ("The King of the Third Class" – a reference to his popularity among the poor, who bought third-class seats in movie theatres) in an Egyptian magazine.

Zaki was a heavy smoker. He had been in intensive care at Dar Al Fouad Hospital in Sixth of October City. The then President of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak wanted to send him to France for medical treatment at the government's expense but the actor died of lung cancer complications on March 27, 2005. He was only 55.

A book about Zaki has been released under the title of Ahmad Zaki wa Symphoniet Ibda (Ahmad Zaki: A Symphonic Innovation Masterpiece). It provides detailed information of his acting career in a form of articles by different critics including Tareq Al Shinawi, Mohammad Al Shafe'ee and Waleed Saif.

Also Read: Giles Gilbert Scott: Google doodle on 20th century's British architect on 140th birthday

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea challenging Allahabad HC decision to uphold cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in UP.

SC dismisses plea challenging Allahabad HC decision to uphold cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in UP....

Australian regulator's move on money laundering delays Crown casino launch

An Australian state gambling regulator said on Wednesday it was suspending the gaming licence of casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd, citing money laundering concerns, delaying the firms plan to open a 1.6 billion resort in Sydney next month. Th...

Noida begins random COVID-19 tests at borders for people coming from Delhi

Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials were on Wednesday deployed at two key Noida-Delhi borders where they started random COVID-19 testing of people coming from the national capital. The random testing of inward coming people was announced by...

Turkey says additional coronavirus measures will take effect from Nov. 20

Turkey said on Wednesday new coronavirus measures limiting the working hours of restaurants and cafes and introducing a partial lockdown on weekends will take effect from the evening of Nov. 20, according to an interior ministry statement. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020