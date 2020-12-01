Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath to discuss possibilities for film shooting in UP

Left Menu
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a city hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in conversation with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on Tuesday night. . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a city hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. The UP CM has arrived here to launch a Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday and meet several industrialists.

According to the release issued by the UP's Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the 'Kesari' actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh. "Under our state's Film Policy 2018, we are encouraging more activities related to films and their production. Local residents and actors also benefit from this as it would give them an opportunity to showcase their talent and have secure employment. We are ensuring that producers and filmmakers shooting in Uttar Pradesh are provided with all amenities and support," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the release.

The UP Chief Minister also heaped praises for Kumar's work in the film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and inspiring people through the social message in the film. While thanking the UP CM for his support and endorsement of film shoots in Uttar Pradesh, the Bollywood actor also expressed his happiness over Adityanath's decision to build a "film city" in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Ministers Siddarth Nath Singh, Ashutosh Tandon, and ACH (Information Department) Navneet Sehgal visited BSE earlier today to oversee the preparations for the listing ceremony. In the past, the Chief Minister had attended several roadshows in Mumbai. At that time, he had met Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra among other well-known industrialists, the release stated. (ANI)

