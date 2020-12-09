Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNESCO, EU invite Caribbean & European talents to attend 2020 Transcultura Program

This joint action for cultural exchange and cooperation aims to provide comprehensive online business to business (B2B) training and market development opportunities for Caribbean artists. The event will create a platform to engage artists, producers, managers and cultural practitioners in the Caribbean with the Global South and European markets.

UNESCO | Kingston | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:42 IST
UNESCO, EU invite Caribbean & European talents to attend 2020 Transcultura Program
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The UNESCO Transcultura Programme and South-South Collective from Jamaica invite the Caribbean and European creative and cultural professionals to join the International Creative Exchange Caribbean (ICEC) Online 2020 initiative.

This joint action for cultural exchange and cooperation aims to provide comprehensive online business to business (B2B) training and market development opportunities for Caribbean artists. The event will create a platform to engage artists, producers, managers, and cultural practitioners in the Caribbean with the Global South and European markets.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves setting up 1 crore data centres: I&B minister.

Cabinet approves setting up 1 crore data centres IB minister....

India government seeks ways to tweak new agriculture laws to mollify farmers - officials

Indian government officials looked for ways to tweak new laws liberalising the agricultural sector on Wednesday, as they put off a second day of talks with farmer organisations that have mobilised mass protests, government officials said. F...

Cabinet approves laying undersea submarine optical fibre cable to provide high-speed broadband to Lakshadweep: I&B Minister.

Cabinet approves laying undersea submarine optical fibre cable to provide high-speed broadband to Lakshadweep IB Minister....

MFSL concludes stake swap with Mitsui Sumitomo

Max Financial Services Ltd MFSL on Wednesday said it has concluded the swap of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Companys MSI 20.57 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance Company Ltd Max Life with 21.87 per cent stake in MFSL. MFSL has allotted 7.54 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020