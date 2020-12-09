UNESCO, EU invite Caribbean & European talents to attend 2020 Transcultura Program
This joint action for cultural exchange and cooperation aims to provide comprehensive online business to business (B2B) training and market development opportunities for Caribbean artists. The event will create a platform to engage artists, producers, managers and cultural practitioners in the Caribbean with the Global South and European markets.UNESCO | Kingston | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:42 IST
The UNESCO Transcultura Programme and South-South Collective from Jamaica invite the Caribbean and European creative and cultural professionals to join the International Creative Exchange Caribbean (ICEC) Online 2020 initiative.
This joint action for cultural exchange and cooperation aims to provide comprehensive online business to business (B2B) training and market development opportunities for Caribbean artists. The event will create a platform to engage artists, producers, managers, and cultural practitioners in the Caribbean with the Global South and European markets.
- READ MORE ON:
- UNESCO
- EU
- Caribbean
- European
- Transcultura Program
- South-South Collective
ALSO READ
India, EU can help shape global outcomes together, says Jaishankar
TIMELINE-A brief history of Europe's emissions trading system
Hopefully DCGI will give EUA for Oxford's vaccine immediately after MHRA nod: Mazumdar-Shaw
ANALYSIS-Tested by taxonomy - EU green finance rules leaky for ships, tight for houses
FOREX-Aussie and euro gain as U.S. transition goes ahead; kiwi jumps