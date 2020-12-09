UNESCO, EU invite Caribbean & European talents to attend 2020 Transcultura Program

The UNESCO Transcultura Programme and South-South Collective from Jamaica invite the Caribbean and European creative and cultural professionals to join the International Creative Exchange Caribbean (ICEC) Online 2020 initiative.

This joint action for cultural exchange and cooperation aims to provide comprehensive online business to business (B2B) training and market development opportunities for Caribbean artists. The event will create a platform to engage artists, producers, managers, and cultural practitioners in the Caribbean with the Global South and European markets.