Maldives Moves Towards National Centre to Open Doors for Students and Professionals

For Maldivians planning to study or work abroad, getting a qualification recognised can shape everything from a university application to a career move. The Maldives is taking steps towards establishing a National Information Centre (NIC) for the recognition of higher education qualifications, giving students, graduates and professionals a clearer source of information about how their credentials are understood across borders. The proposed centre would help universities, employers and professional bodies make informed decisions by providing reliable details about qualifications, institutions and the country's higher education system.

Building trust in Maldivian qualifications

A workshop organised by the Maldives Qualifications Authority (MQA) in partnership with UNESCO brought government representatives, higher education institutions, professional councils and international experts together to examine what establishing the centre would require. Participants assessed MQA's readiness, reviewed the country's existing recognition arrangements and identified practical actions needed for MQA to take on the NIC role in line with UNESCO's Global Convention. The discussions covered institutional responsibilities, information management, digital platforms, recognition procedures, appeals mechanisms and cooperation among the organisations involved.

MQA Chief Executive Officer Mariyam Fizaana Rashyd said the authority's establishment as the national centre would strengthen transparency, international mobility and trust in Maldivian higher education. A NIC serves as an authoritative national source of information about higher education systems, qualifications, quality assurance and recognition procedures, helping people understand the status of an institution or qualification before making decisions about further study or employment. Keeping that information accurate, accessible and current would be central to the centre's work.

What this could mean for students and professionals

Students applying to universities overseas often need to establish whether their previous studies meet admission requirements, whether credits can be transferred or whether a qualification supports entry into postgraduate education. Stronger recognition systems can provide clearer information for these decisions and reduce the uncertainty surrounding applications and continued learning abroad. The value lies in making the process easier to understand, with transparent procedures that help applicants see what information they need and how their qualifications will be assessed.

Professionals seeking overseas employment, applying for professional registration or returning to the Maldives with international qualifications could benefit from more reliable recognition processes. An effective centre would support employers, regulatory bodies and educational institutions by supplying authoritative information about qualifications, quality assurance and higher education providers. Recognition would still depend on the relevant institution or authority's decision, but access to trustworthy information could help those decisions rest on a clearer understanding of an applicant's education.

Turning international commitments into practical steps

The initiative is aligned with UNESCO's Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education and the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention, known as the Tokyo Convention. Both frameworks promote fair, transparent and non-discriminatory recognition, support academic mobility and cooperation across borders, and call on States Parties to establish and maintain national information centres. Ahmed Shafeeu, Minister of State at the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Skills Development, reaffirmed the Maldives' commitment to progressing towards ratification and implementation of both conventions as more Maldivians pursue education and qualifications overseas.

Participants examined international best practices and recognition models across the Asia-Pacific region, including experience from the Republic of Korea. UNESCO Programme Specialist Jian Xi Teng described the centre as a practical step towards putting the conventions' principles of fair, transparent, timely and non-discriminatory recognition into action. The workshop received support through the UNESCO–Republic of Korea Funds-in-Trust initiative, "Educational Innovation & Regional Integration in Asia-Pacific: Action Plan to Facilitate Cross-border Recognition of Qualifications for Students and Professionals" (2025–2028), which supports stronger recognition systems and student and faculty mobility across the region.