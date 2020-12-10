Zinaida Serebriakova: Google honors Russian painter on her 136th birthday

Happy Birthday Zinaida Serebriakova!!!

Google today celebrates the 136th birthday of Zinaida Serebriakova, a Russian (later French) painter. She was born on December 12, 1884 on the estate of Neskuchnoye near Kharkov.

Zinaida Serebriakova moved with her family to St. Petersburg but spent her summers back at the estate, whose bountiful natural landscapes inspired her early paintings. She mainly belonged to the artistic Benois family.

Zinaida Serebriakova's grandfather, Nicholas Benois was an Imperial Russian architect who worked in Peterhof and other suburbs of St Petersburg. er uncle, Alexandre Benois, was a famous painter, founder of the Mir iskusstva art group. Her father, Yevgeny Nikolayevich Lanceray was a well-known sculptor, and her mother, who was Alexandre Benois' sister, had a talent for drawing.

Over the following years, Zinaida Serebriakova studied the paintings of the Venetian masters in Italy and the French impressionists in Paris, and also apprenticed under the eminent Russian artist Osip Braz.

Zinaida Serebriakova married her first cousin Boris Serebriakov and and took his surname. Her husband became a railroad engineer. She made her exhibition debut in 1910, where her painting "Self-Portrait at the Dressing Table" (1909) was the talk of the show, and has since become one of her most famous works.

In 1911, Zinaida Serebriakova joined the Russian art movement known as the World of Art and emphasized the group's focus on national art and stylistic beauty in her work, including in her often rosy depictions of peasant life. After a move back to Paris in 1924, she continued to paint landscapes and portraits throughout the remaining decades of her career.

The works of Zinaida Serebriakova were finally exhibited in the Soviet Union in 1966, in Moscow, Leningrad, and Kiev, to great acclaim. Her albums sold by the millions, and she was compared to Botticelli and Renoir. However, although she sent about 200 of her works to be shown in the Soviet Union, the bulk of her work remains in France today.

Zinaida Serebriakova died at the age of 82 on September 19, 1967. Google today pays tribute to the famous Russian painter on her 136th birthday.

