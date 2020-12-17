2015 Cash-for-Vote Case: ACB officials arrest Congress MP Revanth Reddy's aide Rudra Uday Simha

Congress MP Revanth Reddy's aide Rudra Uday Simha got arrested, on Wednesday, by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for not attending court in the "cash-for-vote" case. Speaking to ANI, an ACB official said, "Uday Simha has accused three people in the cash for vote case that is under trial in ACB court. He has not attended court a few times. Our team, upon following ACB court's arrest warrant (for not attending court), arrested Uday Simha."

During the 2015 Telangana Legislative Council elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders had reportedly attempted to lure the then nominated MLA Stephenson to vote in their favour. Revanth Reddy, then TDP and now Congress leader, was allegedly caught red-handed with Rs 50 lakh and had spent some time in prison in the matter. The name of former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has also come up in the case. (ANI)