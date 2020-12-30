Left Menu
Rajinikanth always stood to protect interest of Tamil Nadu, says CT Ravi

Megastar Rajinikanth is a great leader and always stood to protect the interest of the nation and the state, said CT Ravi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state in-charge of Tamil Nadu said on Wednesday.

CT Ravi Telangana BJP in-charge (FIle photo). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Rajinikanth is a great leader and always stood to protect the interest of the nation and the state, said CT Ravi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state in-charge of Tamil Nadu said on Wednesday. "Rajinikanth is a great leader. We respect him. We know his strength. He has always stood to protect the national interest and interest of Tamil Nadu," Ravi said.

The remarks came a day after Rajinikanth announced that he will not be entering politics, citing health reasons. Rajini was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. The megastar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party would fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Wednesday also joined BJP in Chennai in front of CT Ravi and party state President L Murugan. While expressing disappointment over Rajinikanth not entering politics, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan yesterday said, "I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me. He should be healthy and fine."

Two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

