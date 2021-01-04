Tamil Nadu govt allows 100 pc occupancy in theaters

Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent following COVID-19 protocols. The permission was granted through a notification by the state government.

Many film stars like actor Vijay requested the state government to give permission for 100 per cent capacity before Pongal. The state government had granted permission to cinema theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity from November 10.

Now, the government has permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the standard operating procedure issued already. As per the notification issued by the state government, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for COVID-19 shall also be screened during the show time. (ANI)