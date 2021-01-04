Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu govt allows 100 pc occupancy in theaters

Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent following COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:51 IST
Tamil Nadu govt allows 100 pc occupancy in theaters
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent following COVID-19 protocols. The permission was granted through a notification by the state government.

Many film stars like actor Vijay requested the state government to give permission for 100 per cent capacity before Pongal. The state government had granted permission to cinema theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity from November 10.

Now, the government has permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the standard operating procedure issued already. As per the notification issued by the state government, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for COVID-19 shall also be screened during the show time. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FC Tokyo win Japan's Levain Cup after two-month coronavirus delay

Brazilians Leandro and Adailton fired FC Tokyo to a 2-1 victory over Kashiwa Reysol in the final of the Levain Cup on Monday in front of more than 24,000 fans at Tokyos National Stadium.The final was due to take place in November but was po...

PM Modi should take first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to reassure people, Bihar Cong leader

Bihar Congress leader Ajit Sharma on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to assure the people of the country. We are delighted to have got two vaccines in the new year but there is al...

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts first starter status

Britain begins vaccinating its population on Monday with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, touting its position as the first Western country to roll out an inoculation programme against the novel coronavirus....

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021