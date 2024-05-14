Delhi Capitals Overcome Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Clash

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock c Mukesh Kumar b Ishant 12 KL Rahul c Mukesh Kumar b Ishant 5 Marcus Stoinis st Pant b Axar 5 Deepak Hooda lbw b Ishant 0 Nicholas Pooran c Axar b Mukesh Kumar 61 Ayush Badoni c Gulbadin b Tristan Stubbs 6 Krunal Pandyast Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 18 Arshad Khan Yudhvir Singh Charak c Shai Hope b Khaleel Ahmed 14 Ravi Bishnoi run out (Jake Fraser-McGurk) 2 Extras: (LB-1,W-5) 6 Total:(For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-24, 3-24, 4-44, 5-71, 6-101, 7-134, 8-167, 9-183.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma40343,Khaleel Ahmed 2-0-22-1, Axar Patel1-0-20-1, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-33-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-33-1, Tristan Stubbs 1-0-4-1, Gulbadin Naib 1-0-12-0, Rasikh Dar Salam 3-0-30-0.

