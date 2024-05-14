Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Overcome Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Clash

Lucknow Super Giants posted 189 runs with Nicholas Pooran (61) anchoring the innings. Quinton de Kock (12) and KL Rahul (5) had brief stays, while Marcus Stoinis (5), Deepak Hooda (0), and Ayush Badoni (6) failed to contribute significantly. Krunal Pandya (18) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (14) provided some support. Ishant Sharma led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Khaleel Ahmed picked up one each.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:42 IST
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock c Mukesh Kumar b Ishant 12 KL Rahul c Mukesh Kumar b Ishant 5 Marcus Stoinis st Pant b Axar 5 Deepak Hooda lbw b Ishant 0 Nicholas Pooran c Axar b Mukesh Kumar 61 Ayush Badoni c Gulbadin b Tristan Stubbs 6 Krunal Pandyast Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 18 Arshad Khan Yudhvir Singh Charak c Shai Hope b Khaleel Ahmed 14 Ravi Bishnoi run out (Jake Fraser-McGurk) 2 Extras: (LB-1,W-5) 6 Total:(For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-24, 3-24, 4-44, 5-71, 6-101, 7-134, 8-167, 9-183.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma40343,Khaleel Ahmed 2-0-22-1, Axar Patel1-0-20-1, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-33-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-33-1, Tristan Stubbs 1-0-4-1, Gulbadin Naib 1-0-12-0, Rasikh Dar Salam 3-0-30-0.

