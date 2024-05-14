Left Menu

Abhishek Porel: Young Bengal wicketkeeper emerges as DC's most underrated gem

327 runs in 12 innings at an average of 32.70, with a strike rate of 159.51 and two half-centuries. His best score is 65.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:42 IST
Abhishek Porel. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals (DC) has concluded their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. While their progress to playoffs is still mathematically dependent on other remaining fixtures, they might not be able to make it to the final four. However, the Capitals can really take pride in the fact that this year, a lot of young talent has shined in Blue and Red colours. The comeback man Rishabh Pant is the biggest star of them all. Making his return to competitive cricket after a life-threatening car accident in December 2022, the star Indian wicketkeeper has surprised everyone with his brilliant hitting and on-point wicketkeeping, as if nothing ever happened to him. The baseball-like bat-swing and 'Stand and Deliver' sixes of young Australian sensation Jake Fraser McGurk and how middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs has been worth all the Rs 50 lakh spent on him because of his incredible death overs batting and useful spin bowling have got everyone from cricket experts to fans talking.

However, one talent has not attracted as much talking, the young Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel. Termed as a "special talent" by his head coach Ricky Ponting, Porel had a poor 2023 season, scoring 33 runs in just four games he played while filling Rishabh Pant's gigantic shoes. This all changed for the 21-year-old left-hander this season. He started this season as an Impact Player against Punjab Kings (PBKS) down the order, scoring a hard-hitting 32 in 10 balls. His innings not only won the hearts of DC fans, but also attracted praise from his teammates and coach Ponting.

As the season progressed, the Capitals team management showcased immense trust in Porel's abilities and promoted him to the opening spot. Porel repaid the faith with some crucial knocks, be it 41 in 31 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a run-chase of 235, a quickfire 42 in 22 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while chasing 267 runs and a century partnership with Jake Fraser McGurk against MI at home, playing a crucial role in setting the platform for team's huge total of 257/4 and their victory. Big scores finally came Porel's way during the backend of the tournament, as a power-packed 65 in 36 balls against a world-class Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowling unit and a counter-attacking 58 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) enhanced his profile as an opener. During all these aforementioned knocks, this uncapped left-hander was audacious, taking on international talent with such ease as if they were his domestic teammates.

When Pant was banned for a game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Porel took the wicketkeeping gloves and did a solid job there too. Porel has ended his IPL season with some fine numbers: 327 runs in 12 innings at an average of 32.70, with a strike rate of 159.51 and two half-centuries. His best score is 65. With Prithvi Shaw in and out of the side due to inconsistent scores and Australian opener David Warner approaching the twilight of his cricketing career, Porel along with McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh and Axar, could form the core of 'DC 2.0' in coming years. (ANI)

