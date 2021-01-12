Left Menu
'Misrab' helps youth in Kashmir explore their passion for music

Youth in Kashmir have got an opportunity to explore their talent for music with 'Misrab', an organisation formed by singers, seeking to give them training in vocal and instrumental music.

'Misrab' Organization aims to teach singing and music to youth of Kashmir . Image Credit: ANI

Youth in Kashmir have got an opportunity to explore their talent for music with 'Misrab', an organisation formed by singers, seeking to give them training in vocal and instrumental music. Bilal Ahmad, chairman of Misrab, said the Valley lacks avenues for youth to develop their skills in music. "We are trying to change the scenario. We have created a music group so that the world gets to know about our talent and skills," he said.

He said many youths in the valley are interested in singing but do not get a platform to develop their skills. The learning of music has traditionally not been favourably looked upon by many parents in the Valley but 'Misrab' is giving the youth opportunity to explore their passion.

A student at Misrab said he travels 50 km to learn music. "I used to play the guitar but had to leave my passion as I met with an accident. I was in a coma for more than a month. But, sir treated me like his own son and helped me to make a comeback. Now, I play an amazing guitar just because of him. I travel 50 kilometres in such condition to learn music," he said.

Irfan Ahmad, who gives training at 'Misrab', said they provide them instrumental training as also in the traditional music of Kashmir. "The youth are very much passionate to make a career in the field. Parents have started allowing their children to break free from taboo and learn music. We have done various concerts where the parents accompanied their children. We are blessed with such a good response," Ahmad said.

The youth are hopeful that training will help them go for competitions and also perform at the national level. (ANI)

