Kamal Haasan, others to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow to discuss Cinematography Amendment Bill

By Ashoke Raj Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and representatives of the Producers and Directors Guild from the film industry will attend the meeting called by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) on Tuesday for the discussion on the Cinematography (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary standing committee has called the meeting to hear the opinion of the film industry. "To hear the views of the individuals/stakeholders/organisations in connection with the examination of the subject 'Review of the functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)' relating to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in context of the draft 'Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021," reads the agenda of the parliamentary panel meeting.

Parliamentary committee sources told ANI that "Kamal Haasan will attend the committee meeting on behalf of actors' representative and for the directors and producers they will have to send their concerns through representatives and in writing to the panel." The parliamentary panel has called senior officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to present details regarding the bill before the panel members and its stakeholders.

"Evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in connection with the examination of the subject 'Review of the functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)' in context of the draft 'Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021," the meeting agenda reads. Notably, Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021 as it gives "revisional" powers to the Center to re-examine certification of films already cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty," tweeted Haasan. Recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought public opinion on the Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. The government is yet to introduce the bill in Parliament. (ANI)

