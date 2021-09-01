Left Menu

Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi passes away

Vijayalakshmi Panneerselvam, wife of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O Panneerselvam died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-09-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 12:55 IST
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Vijayalakshmi Panneerselvam, wife of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O Panneerselvam died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. According to the statement issued by Gem hospital in Chennai, Vijayalakshmi (66) who was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 10 days passed away at 6.45 am on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack.

"Vijayalakshmi was supposed to be discharged today. Suddenly, in the early morning, she suffered a heart attack and passed away," said the hospital. The funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Panneerselvam's native town Periyakulam.

Meanwhile, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, and former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala visited the hospital on Wednesday to pay their condolences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

