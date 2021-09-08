Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu writes to Andhra DGP, alleges harassment of leaders

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang alleging that the state police was harassing TDP leaders.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 10:57 IST
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang alleging that the state police was harassing TDP leaders. "It is appalling to note the one-sided functioning of a section of police in Andhra Pradesh favouring ruling YSRCP and constantly harassing and threatening Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, cadre and sympathisers," he said in the letter.

He alleged in the letter that the police was harassing TDP supporters by filing false cases against them at the behest of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government. "In this backdrop, it appears to be police raj that is only reminiscent of colonial raj," he added.

He also said that two TDP workers had attempted suicide after being harassed by police in Mogilicharla village, Lingasamudram Police Station limits of Prakasam district. He demanded a proper inquiry and appropriate action into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

