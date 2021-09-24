Contribution of Ladakh to nation's security cannot be underestimated: Anurag Thakur

Left Menu

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday said the contribution of Ladakh to the security of the country cannot be underestimated.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Leh on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday said the contribution of Ladakh to the security of the country cannot be underestimated. The minister attended the meeting of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and inaugurated the First Himalayan Film Festival 2021 at Sanskriti Kendra, Leh.

Speaking to ANI, Anurag said, "The Indian Army does its best for the defence and security of the country. The people of Ladakh are contributing a lot to the development of the Union Territory." Referring to the efforts being made by the Central Government for the development of the Ladakh region, Thakur said, "Leh Ladakh was given the status of Union Territory by this government. The Himalayan Film Festival 2021 will help the youths develop an interest in films. Films from 12 states will be screened at the festival. This will give a chance to the talented youth to learn content creation, production, and the direction of films."

He said, "We are focusing our attention to the promotion of sports in the Union Territory. Whether it is a youth festival or a winter festival, we have organized all of them and we will organise them again.' The Himalayan film festival kicked off today with the film 'Shershah' of Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra. Workshops, masterclasses, competitions, food festivals, cultural shows, music fests were also organized during the festival, which aimed to give the people of Ladakh, especially the youth a chance to learn and explore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

