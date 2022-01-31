Delhi-based doctor, practising in London kills herself out of depression

A Delhi-based doctor practicing in a hospital in the United Kingdom killed herself on Sunday in New Delhi's Masjid Moth area after suffering from depression following the demise of her mother recently said the police on Monday. "A suicide note has been found. Thus, no suspicion is being raised by the family members behind her death, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Megha Kayal, 40, who was practicing Medicine and Neuro in London. Prior to this, she was a doctor in Apollo, Sarita Vihar. Delhi police said citing the deceased's sister-in-law's statement that Megha was suffering from depression due to the demise of her mother (79 years old) who passed away on January 27 this year.

Her father is a cancer patient of the last stage. "At about 7. 40 am, when Megha Kayal was not opening the door, her sister-in-law opened the door with a duplicate key and found that Megha Kayal was lying unconscious and having self-inflicted injuries on her thigh. Immediately, the family members shifted her to Apollo Hospital where she was declared dead. A suicide note has also been found. No suspicion is being raised by the family members behind her death," said the police.

