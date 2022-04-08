Left Menu

2017 actress assault case: Kerala Crime Branch summons Kavya Madhavan for interrogation

The Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Friday served notice to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan to appear for interrogation on Monday in the 2017 actress assault case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:35 IST
2017 actress assault case: Kerala Crime Branch summons Kavya Madhavan for interrogation
Malyalam Actress Kavya Madhavan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Friday served notice to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan to appear for interrogation on Monday in the 2017 actress assault case. Kavya is the wife of Malayalam actor Dileep who is the eighth accused in this case.

Recently, Crime Branch interrogated Dileep for two consecutive days. He was accused of conspiring with others to murder police officials who had been investigating the actor assault case. Earlier, the Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the investigation into the case by April 15.

The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022