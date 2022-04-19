Left Menu

Malayalm film actor Sreenivasan discharged from hospital

date 2022-04-19

Malayalm film actor Sreenivasan discharged from hospital
Malayalam film actor and screenwriter Sreenivasan. Image Credit: ANI
Malayalam film actor and screenwriter Sreenivasan, who was admitted to a private hospital on March 30 due to a cardiac ailment for which he underwent by-pass surgery, has been discharged today, informed a medical bulletin on Tuesday. The medical bulletin of Apollo Adlux hospital in Kochi said that he is in a stable state with remarkable improvement in his cardiac and general condition.

According to the hospital authorities, "on his discharge, his wife thanked the doctors, nurses and all supporting staff of Apollo Adlux Hospital. She said that she and her kids were praying for his health since he was admitted." "Also, the team of doctors of multiple departments led by Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr Jayashankar did a wonderful job because of which Sreenivasan was able to get better so quick even though his condition when he was brought to the hospital was very bad. She thanked all well-wishers for praying for him," read the bulletin. (ANI)

