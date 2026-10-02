Nepal Floods Leave Workers Facing Lost Income as Damage Spreads Beyond Disaster Zone

The devastation caused by Nepal's August floods reaches beyond destroyed homes and damaged roads into the everyday struggle to earn a living, with workers and small businesses facing disruption even outside the flooded areas. A preliminary assessment by the International Labour Organization (ILO) examines how damage to workplaces, transport routes and electricity infrastructure can interrupt employment and carry economic losses through connected communities. The flash flood that swept down the Bhote Koshi–Trishuli corridor from the Nepal–China border on 26 August 2026 caused major loss of life and economic damage, leaving recovery needs that include restoring people's access to work, markets and essential services.

Interrupted work puts household incomes under pressure

Around 21,400 employed people live within four kilometres of the mapped flood footprint, according to the assessment, a figure that indicates potential exposure rather than a count of confirmed job losses. Destruction across homes, workplaces, roads, bridges and energy infrastructure has disrupted economic activity and made it harder for workers to reach jobs or keep businesses operating. For people whose earnings depend on regular access to customers, supplies and transport, a broken connection can threaten their livelihood even when their own workplace escapes direct damage.

Tourism, agriculture, transport, and micro and small enterprises face significant pressures, with guides, porters, hotel and restaurant workers, transport operators and agricultural workers potentially experiencing interrupted work and reduced earnings. Nepal's high level of informal employment leaves many people with limited financial reserves and social protection, making daily wage earners, casual workers, people working for themselves, and micro and home-based businesses particularly exposed. Income can disappear quickly when activity stops, without a formal dismissal or business closure to mark the loss.

Damaged trade routes carry the shock farther

Damage to transport and electricity networks can spread the initial disruption from affected households and enterprises into the wider local and regional economy, because businesses depend on connections that extend beyond their immediate surroundings. Interrupted supply chains, restricted market access and disruption to connected services could leave workers far from the flood footprint facing fewer opportunities to earn. The scale of those effects will depend partly on how quickly infrastructure and economic activity recover.

The Nepal–China trade corridor is a particular concern because the Rasuwa and Tatopani border crossings together accounted for around 22 per cent of Nepal's imports from China in 2025–26. Rasuwa, where critical transport infrastructure suffered severe flood damage, handled nearly half of Nepal's exports to China, giving disruption there implications for enterprises and workers across multiple activities. The duration of the interruption, the availability and cost of alternative routes, and businesses' ability to adapt will shape how widely employment and income losses spread.

Rebuilding must help people earn again

The assessment calls for immediate income and enterprise support alongside reconstruction that creates employment, with job matching and skills development helping people access available work. Occupational safety and health measures, stronger social protection and support for resilient enterprises are part of the proposed response, connecting the repair of physical infrastructure with the recovery of household incomes. Providing decent employment during reconstruction could help communities rebuild their livelihoods and improve their capacity to withstand future disruption.

Numan Özcan, ILO Country Director for Nepal, stressed that damaged transport links, electricity infrastructure and trade routes can carry the disaster's employment consequences through supply chains and markets to workers much farther away. His message places livelihoods at the centre of recovery: restoring infrastructure needs to go hand in hand with protecting incomes, creating decent jobs and strengthening resilience among the people and enterprises whose working lives have been disrupted.