No plan to impose fine for not wearing face masks in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia

The government is not planning to impose a fine for not wearing face masks in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday while addressing media persons at Thyagaraj Stadium, during the launch ceremony of the Delhi Education Song (Delhi Shiksha Geet). Sisodia mentioned, "We need to learn to live with Covid-19 as it will stay longer; we will take strict actions if the cases spike more."

"As of now, there is no need to panic as there are lower counts in the cases, and a meeting has been scheduled with the experts and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on April 20, for knowing how do they see the ongoing Covid-19 situations," he added. However, the song launched by the Delhi government has been composed by Alok Srivastava and sung by Shaan and Sneha Shankar. This is the first-ever education song from the national capital; it is intended to emphasize the need for education for society's welfare.

Addressing the launch ceremony Sisodia said, "Everything that is written in the 68-page New Education Policy, we have mentioned in our song. The song contains the dreams that any parent would see for their child." Adding further, he said, "We intend to do something more than just fancy school buildings and great results. We want the children and their parents to listen to the song every morning so that they get to know the real idea and intention behind the song," he added. (ANI)

