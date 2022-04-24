Left Menu

Prashant Kishor's I-PAC officially working for TRS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday confirmed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is working for TRS officially. However, he clarified that the TRS is just working with the I-PAC and not with Prashant Kishor.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-04-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 19:05 IST
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
However, he clarified that the TRS is just working with the I-PAC and not with Prashant Kishor. "Prashant Kishor has introduced I-PAC to the TRS party and I-PAC is working for us officially. We are not working with Prashant Kishor but we are working with I-PAC," said KTR.

TRS working president KTR further said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is running TRS for the last two decades but the party doesn't want to miss the digital medium and that's why IPAC is going to help the TRS party in coming polls. "KCR is running TRS for the last two decades. We don't want to miss digital medium and that's why IPAC is going to help TRS party in coming polls," he added.

KTR further said "Prashant Kishor has disassociated himself from I-PAC and he is doing his own politics. IPAC will be working for us." This comes amid speculations about poll strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

