Left Menu

Sexual assault case: Vijay Babu files anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

Malayalam actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu on Friday approached the Kerala High Court and filed an anticipatory bail plea in a sexual assault case registered against him.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 29-04-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 13:26 IST
Sexual assault case: Vijay Babu files anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC
Actor Vijay Babu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu on Friday approached the Kerala High Court and filed an anticipatory bail plea in a sexual assault case registered against him. The court is likely to consider the bail plea in the afternoon today.

In the anticipatory bail plea, Vijay Babu alleged that the actress who has given a complaint against him is trying to blackmail him. Earlier this week, Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Babu for sexual assault on the actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook.

Police probing the case said that the officials are expecting Vijay Babu to return from Dubai and surrender before the law. "We had begun the searches regarding this case. There are still a few places to search. Witness identification and their examination are pending. We are expecting that he might come and surrender before the law. We also took his passport details and travel details," CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner told ANI.

He further said, "The identification of more witnesses began yesterday. Apart from this, we have already requested the court to impound his passport if he is not coming forward. He has to co-operate with the investigation. We have served notice at his house also to come forward. No other complaints were received against him." The police official also informed that they have retrieved CCTV footage from various locations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022