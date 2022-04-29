Sexual assault case: Vijay Babu files anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

Malayalam actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu on Friday approached the Kerala High Court and filed an anticipatory bail plea in a sexual assault case registered against him. The court is likely to consider the bail plea in the afternoon today.

In the anticipatory bail plea, Vijay Babu alleged that the actress who has given a complaint against him is trying to blackmail him. Earlier this week, Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Babu for sexual assault on the actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook.

Police probing the case said that the officials are expecting Vijay Babu to return from Dubai and surrender before the law. "We had begun the searches regarding this case. There are still a few places to search. Witness identification and their examination are pending. We are expecting that he might come and surrender before the law. We also took his passport details and travel details," CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner told ANI.

He further said, "The identification of more witnesses began yesterday. Apart from this, we have already requested the court to impound his passport if he is not coming forward. He has to co-operate with the investigation. We have served notice at his house also to come forward. No other complaints were received against him." The police official also informed that they have retrieved CCTV footage from various locations. (ANI)

