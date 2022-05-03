Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee visits Gir National Park, Rajya Sabha MP left amused by culture of 'Maldharis'

Member of Parliament Santosh Kumar on Monday was left amused by the culture of Maldharis tribesmen during his visit to Gir National Park as part of a study tour by a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 01:53 IST
Parliamentary Committee visits Gir National Park, Rajya Sabha MP left amused by culture of 'Maldharis'
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Forests and Climate Change in Gir National Park (Twitter/MP Santosh Kumar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Member of Parliament Santosh Kumar on Monday was left amused by the culture of Maldharis tribesmen during his visit to Gir National Park as part of a study tour by a Parliamentary Standing Committee. Sharing his learning from the trip, MP said that the co-existence of humans and animals is possible if we respect the laws of nature.

"When you respect the Laws of Nature you can live with wild animals too. That's what we felt when we had an interaction with these happy herd native tribals namely Maldharis (A traditional pastoral people found in and around Gir National Park). These Nomads and their culture amused us," Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar tweeted. Sharing a video of local children's singing, MP said "No need to know the language when it comes to music. Look at the happy faces while these Maldharis sing their folk song in their language. Isn't it refreshing?"

The MP is on a visit to Gir National Park as part of a study tour of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022