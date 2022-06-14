Left Menu

Karnataka: CM Bommai breaks down after watching '777 Charlie', remembers his dog

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was left teary-eyed after watching the newly released Kannada movie "777 Charlie", which celebrates the bond between a man and his dog.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai emotional after watching the movie "777 Charlie".. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was left teary-eyed after watching the newly released Kannada movie "777 Charlie", which celebrates the bond between a man and his dog. "777 Charlie", directed by Rakshit Shetty and showcases the bond between a man and his dog was released in theatres on June 10 in five languages.

"This movie has synchronisation with emotions and animals. Dog's love is unconditional love which is pure," said CM Bommai after watching the film. The Chief Minister was seen wiping his tears at a recent screening. He also reportedly recommended people go and watch the film.

Bommai a dog lover himself was heartbroken after his pet dog passed away last year. The movie apparently brought fore memories of his beloved dog "Sunny" .

Meanwhile, the adventure comedy-drama film directed by Kiranraj K stars Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. It is produced by Rakshit Shetty and G. S. Gupta under Paramvah Studios. The movie has been released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. (ANI)

