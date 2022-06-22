Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: One dead after fire at firecracker shop in Dindigul

At least one person was killed in the fire that broke out at a shop of firecracker outside the Dindigul Collector's Office in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

ANI | Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:18 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Fire broke out at a firecracker shop opposite the Dindigul Collector's Office. One person was killed in the incident. We will register a case and investigate the matter," Superintendent of Dindigul Police V. Baskaran informed.

More details into this matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

