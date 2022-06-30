Left Menu

Swara Bhasker receives death threat, probe begins

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has received a death threat through a letter, following which Mumbai Police has registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person and began an investigation into the matter.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has received a death threat through a letter, following which Mumbai Police has registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person and began an investigation into the matter. According to the Mumbai Police, the letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova after which she reached the nearest Versova police station and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered at Versova police station against an unidentified person. The letter was written in Hindi and contained abuses and threatening remarks against Swara's life. The letter mentioned that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar. The person signed off as "Is desh ke naujawan" (Youth of this country).

Last month, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received a 'threat letter' As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai.

The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge). According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 am-8 am in his and Salman's name. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

