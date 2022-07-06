Delhi HC directs India Taekwondo to include five minor Gold medallists for next event in Sofia, Bulgaria

Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed India Taekwondo (IT) to include the names of five players in the list for the Indian contingent for the next world Taekwondo games in Sofia, Bulgaria. Five minor gold medal winners had approached the High court regarding the same.

Justice Yashwant Varma on Tuesday passed the interim order moved by Laksh Rawal, Aranya Thakur, Saksham Yadav, Aryan Chaudhary and Aryan Hooda. The bench observed, "The petitioners contended that they are gold medalists in their respective fields and have been duly selected and identified for the events conducted by IT. This position was also not disputed by the counsel of IT."

"It would appear to be expedient to request the IT to forthwith forward the names of the petitioners as part of the Indian Team in Taekwondo for the upcoming games to be held in Sofia," the bench observed. The bench directed that IT shall draw a list of all eligible athletes who had participated in the Indian Taekwondo Open National Ranking Competition 2022 and who would be eligible to participate in the upcoming games at Sofia for the consideration of World Taekwondo.

The bench also directed that the list shall necessarily include the names of the petitioners whose eligibility to participate is conceded by the India Taekwondo. The team so selected and framed by IT would be liable to be recognised as the Indian Taekwondo contingent. The bench also issued notice to the Center, India Taekwondo and Sports Authority of India (SAI) on the petition moved through advocate Parvez Bashista. The bench has directed to file a reply within six weeks. The matter has been listed for further hearing on 10 October 2022.

Advocates Prashant Katara and Parvez Bashista argued that today was the last day for sending the names of the players for the upcoming games. This is an emergent situation, as unless the names of the petitioner are transmitted by India Tae-Kwon-Do no later than today for the purpose of registration, they would not be permitted to participate in the championship. The Counsels also argued that World Taekwondo recognise IT only. Another list sent by another body has been rejected because of the above reason. IT has selected 37 athletes after conducting the selection, including the petitioners, here. It is prayed to frame a direction commanding IT to forward the names of the petitioners for participation in the World Taekwondo Games to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria. (ANI)

