Stories from the UN Archive: All-star 1950s cast visits European refugee camps

UN News | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:58 IST
Yul Brynner was a charismatic and engaging star of stage and screen, and in 1959, the United Nations asked him to lend his talents to support efforts to aid the world's refugees. The Russian-born actor, filmmaker and photographer was appointed a special consultant to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in connection with World Refugee Year. Ahead of the International Human Fraternity Day, marked annually on 4 February, this week's #ThrowbackThursday edition focuses on the Hollywood stars who focused on the plight of refugees fleeing conflict. The Oscar-winning star of _The King and I_ , Mr. Brynner __ visited refugee camps around the world and, through his work, including film and radio, helped to highlight the plight of millions of displaced people. ![Actor Yul Brynner \(right\) in the UN Radio studio at UN Headquarters in New York in 1960. \(file\)](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/assets/2018/06/20-06-2018_NICA_Actor- Yul-Brenner_UN-Radio_344959.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) UN Photo/MB Actor Yul Brynner (right) in the UN Radio studio at UN Headquarters in New York in 1960. (file) Listen to Mr. Brynner host Doris Day, Kim Novak, Peter Ustinov and other leading actors of the 1950s, narrating stories based on the real-life experiences of refugees here. Catch up on our #ThrowbackThursday series here, and watch episodes from UN Video's _Stories from the UN Archive_ playlist here, cultivated from the UN Audiovisual Library's 49,400 hours of video and 18,000 hours of audio recordings. Join us next Thursday for another dive into history.

Visit UN News for more.

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

