Gujarat Crafts Shine in PM Mementos e-Auction, Supporting Namami Gange

Gujarat’s rich tapestry of art, craft, and culture is on prominent display in the 7th edition of the Prime Minister’s Mementos e-Auction, which this year features 86 unique items from Gujarat among more than 1,300 gifts presented to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The annual e-auction, launched in 2019, invites citizens from across India to bid for artifacts gifted to the Prime Minister. All proceeds go directly to the Namami Gange Project, a flagship initiative dedicated to rejuvenating and conserving the Ganga River.

The collection includes paintings, sculptures, textiles, folk and tribal artifacts, sports memorabilia, and ceremonial objects that reflect the diversity of India’s cultural heritage. Gujarat’s contributions stand out for their exquisite craftsmanship, vibrant traditions, and spiritual depth.

Lippan Art: Mirrors of Tradition from Kutch

Among the highlights is a vibrant Lippan art frame from Kutch depicting Lord Ganesha, a symbol of auspicious beginnings. Crafted using mud-relief techniques with mirror inlays, Lippan art is an indigenous practice of communities like the Rabari and Mutwa. Traditionally used to adorn home walls, it is believed to ward off evil spirits while reflecting local folklore and harmony with nature.

The auctioned frame combines divine iconography with intricate geometric and floral motifs, showcasing Gujarat’s timeless tradition of storytelling through clay and mirror.

Bhil Tribal Jacket: Threads of Identity

Another prized item is a handcrafted jacket of the Bhil tribe, one of Gujarat’s largest tribal communities. The jacket displays bold colors and delicate white embroidery, with circular motifs around the collar, stylized blossoms across the body, and vertical dotted lines down the front.

This garment is more than attire—it is an embodiment of Bhil cultural identity and artistry, carrying forward their distinctive visual language and connecting craft with community heritage.

Mata ni Pachedi: A Textile Shrine to the Goddess

A rare frame of Mata ni Pachedi, literally meaning “behind the Mother Goddess”, brings forth one of Gujarat’s most sacred art forms. Created by the Vaghari community, traditionally marginalized groups who used this art to create portable shrines, the textile is adorned with mythological figures and devotional imagery.

The frame on auction features nine compartments with Devi Lakshmi in the center, surrounded by depictions of Lord Ganesha and regional goddesses, devotees, and mythological figures. The design is set against a striking interplay of red and black, with ornamental double borders that elevate its grandeur.

Traditionally used in temple and ritual contexts, Mata ni Pachedi combines religious devotion with visual storytelling, representing both cultural preservation and spiritual practice.

Other Highlights from Gujarat

The Gujarat collection also features:

Rogan art from Kutch, a 400-year-old hand-painting technique using castor oil.

Handwoven shawls and textiles , representing Gujarat’s famed weaving traditions.

Paintings and ceremonial objects rooted in everyday life, spirituality, and folk heritage.

Each artifact reflects Gujarat’s fusion of faith and craft, underscoring how local traditions continue to thrive in contemporary India.

Open for Public Participation

All mementos are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi, allowing citizens to view them firsthand. Online bidding is open at pmmementos.gov.in and will remain active until October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

The e-auction not only democratizes access to rare gifts presented to the Prime Minister but also channels public participation into national development, as every bid directly contributes to the clean and living Ganga mission.