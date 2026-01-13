Sports Headlines: PGA Tour Updates, NFL Moves, and More
The latest sports news highlights Brooks Koepka's reinstatement to the PGA Tour, John Harbaugh's interview with the Falcons, NASCAR's return to its original playoff format, and various coaching changes and player updates across major leagues.
The sports world is buzzing with key developments, starting with Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour. The former world number one is rejoining the US-based circuit after parting ways with LIV Golf, potentially under a multimillion-dollar new program.
On the NFL front, the Atlanta Falcons are interviewing former Ravens coach John Harbaugh for their head coach role. Harbaugh, with extensive experience and a Super Bowl victory, appears to be in high demand.
In other updates, NASCAR is reverting to its original playoff format in 2026, offering a nostalgic return to the 10-race Chase. Additionally, player injuries and coaching changes continue to impact teams across various sports leagues.
