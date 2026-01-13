Nigeria's Northern Schools Defy Threats, Venezuela's Prisoner Release Questions, and Iran's Internet Resistance

In a bold move, northern Nigerian schools have reopened after being closed due to student kidnappings, highlighting the ongoing security issues in the region.

Meanwhile, Morocco has celebrated the end of a seven-year drought, thanks to a significant increase in winter rainfall, raising hopes for agricultural recovery.

On a diplomatic front in Venezuela, while the government claims the release of 116 prisoners, rights groups contend the actual number is far fewer, intensifying scrutiny over the process.

