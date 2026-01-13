Nigeria's Northern Schools Defy Threats, Venezuela's Prisoner Release Questions, and Iran's Internet Resistance
This summary of world events touches on Nigeria reopening northern schools despite abduction threats, Morocco's drought ending due to winter rains, Venezuela's prisoner release issues, Iranians using Starlink to bypass internet blackouts, and other key developments including Marine Le Pen's legal appeal, and Greenland's defense strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 05:26 IST
In a bold move, northern Nigerian schools have reopened after being closed due to student kidnappings, highlighting the ongoing security issues in the region.
Meanwhile, Morocco has celebrated the end of a seven-year drought, thanks to a significant increase in winter rainfall, raising hopes for agricultural recovery.
On a diplomatic front in Venezuela, while the government claims the release of 116 prisoners, rights groups contend the actual number is far fewer, intensifying scrutiny over the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
