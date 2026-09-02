Behind South Africa’s Digital Creator Boom Lies Need for Skills, Safety and Public Trust

South Africa's digital content creators are becoming powerful voices in the country's information landscape, shaping public conversations, explaining complex issues and connecting with audiences that may rarely engage with traditional news outlets. A new UNESCO report, 'Behind the Screens in South Africa: Challenges, Opportunities, and Needs of Digital Content Creators,' reveals that this growing influence is not matched by enough training, ethical guidance, legal knowledge or protection from online abuse.

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change conducted the research with support from UNESCO's European Union-funded Social Media 4 Peace project. Researchers surveyed 48 content creators across South Africa and held detailed interviews with 11 creators, examining how they find information, verify claims, use artificial intelligence and respond to the pressures of producing content for fast-moving digital platforms.

Creators Are Reshaping How South Africans Find and Understand Information

Mainstream news organisations remain valuable sources for creators, though many participants said they also conduct independent research, consult specialists and draw on personal experience when developing content. Their motivations often extend beyond building an audience or earning income, with many describing a desire to share knowledge, express opinions and contribute something useful to public debate.

That influence carries serious responsibility, especially when a video, post or livestream can reach thousands of people within minutes. Half of the surveyed creators had no journalism training or professional background, and only 10.4% had attended Media and Information Literacy training. More than one-third did not routinely verify information before sharing it, and 34% viewed likes and audience numbers as important signals of credibility, even though popularity does not prove that a claim is accurate.

Nearly 65% reported little or no awareness of international freedom of expression standards, and 59% did not know about regulations relevant to digital content creation. These gaps leave creators vulnerable to legal risks, ethical mistakes and the rapid spread of misleading information.

Artificial Intelligence, Algorithms and Online Abuse Create New Pressures

Generative artificial intelligence is becoming a regular part of the creative process, helping people produce scripts, images, captions and other materials more quickly. Only 33% of respondents said they consistently disclose their use of AI, creating concerns about transparency, authenticity and the trust audiences place in online personalities.

Creators also work within systems shaped by platform algorithms, monetisation rules, commercial partnerships and audience expectations. Content that provokes anger or attracts immediate engagement may receive greater visibility, placing pressure on creators to prioritise reach over care, accuracy or social value.

Online abuse adds a damaging personal cost. Three-quarters of respondents had experienced or witnessed technology-facilitated gender-based violence, 43% reported identity-based hate speech or harassment, and 72% had encountered xenophobia online. These figures show that responsible content creation cannot depend only on individual choices when creators themselves face threats, hostility and systems that may reward harmful material.

Creators Want Practical Training, Ethical Guidance and Stronger Protection

The report found a strong appetite for support, with 87.5% of respondents seeing value in ethical guidelines or professional standards and 87% expressing interest in training on ethics and freedom of expression. Creators called for practical workshops, peer-learning opportunities, clearer legal information and stronger knowledge of platforms and AI.

UNESCO recommends creator-focused Media and Information Literacy programmes, accessible guidance on ethical AI use, peer networks, better wellbeing and online safety support, and stronger creator participation in discussions about platform governance. Such measures could help creators make informed choices without weakening the originality and personal voice that make their work valuable.

UNESCO has already provided capacity-building support to 30 South African creators, strengthening their understanding of digital ethics, harmful online content and cooperation with civil society. The organisation has also trained journalists, youth groups and civil society organisations to respond more effectively to gender-based online violence, hate speech and disinformation.

South Africa's creator economy has energy, reach and public value. Giving creators the skills, protections and reliable guidance they are asking for could turn that influence into a stronger foundation for an inclusive, safer and more trustworthy digital information space.