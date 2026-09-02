China stocks decline, HK flat as sentiment hit by global bond selloff
China stocks declined while Hong Kong shares were flat on Wednesday as a global bond selloff and rising oil prices took a toll on investor sentiment.
China stocks declined while Hong Kong shares were flat on Wednesday as a global bond selloff and rising oil prices took a toll on investor sentiment.
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