China stocks decline, HK flat as sentiment hit by global bond selloff

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 15:09 IST
China stocks decline, HK flat as sentiment hit by global bond selloff

China ​stocks declined while Hong Kong shares ‌were ​flat on Wednesday as a global bond selloff and rising oil prices took a toll on investor sentiment.

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