Mongolia’s Gobi Geopark Brings Geological Wonders, Nomadic Heritage to Global Stage

Mongolia's Khanbogd – Shar Tsav Geopark stepped into the international spotlight during August 2026, presenting the geological wonders, nomadic traditions and community knowledge of the Gobi region at two major gatherings in Ulaanbaatar. Its landscapes and living heritage were showcased at the Nomads World Cultural Festival 2026 and the 17th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, known as UNCCD COP17.

Located in Mongolia's vast Gobi region, the aspiring UNESCO Global Geopark brings together dramatic rock formations, fossil discoveries, dinosaur footprints, cultural practices and traditions shaped by generations of life in an arid environment. Its appearance at both events showed how heritage conservation can support tourism, rural incomes and environmental responsibility without separating local culture from the landscape that created it.

Dinosaur tracks and Gobi flavours captivate festival visitors

The Khanbogd- Shar Tsav Geopark was featured at the Nomads World Cultural Festival from 21 to 23 August at the foot of Taij Khairkhan Mountain in Ulaanbaatar's Nalaikh District. More than 1,200 people visited the festival each day, giving families, travellers and heritage enthusiasts an opportunity to discover a part of Mongolia that holds remarkable scientific and cultural value.

A dedicated Geopark Pavilion introduced visitors to the area's geological formations, fossils, natural features and extensive dinosaur footprints, including the scientifically important Shar Tsav Dinosaur Track Site. Rather than presenting these elements as isolated attractions, the exhibition showed how rocks, wildlife, traditional livelihoods and nomadic customs remain connected across the Gobi landscape.

Food became another way to tell that story. The "Taste of the Gobi" Pavilion presented five regional dishes and drinks through a masterclass and tasting session, allowing visitors to experience local heritage through flavours shaped by available ingredients, environmental conditions and knowledge passed between generations. These food traditions revealed how communities have adapted to life in the Gobi while maintaining a close relationship with their surroundings.

An aspiring geopark joins global discussions on sustainable land

Khanbogd – Shar Tsav reached a wider international audience during UNCCD COP17, held in Ulaanbaatar from 17 to 28 August. Policymakers, scientists, environmental practitioners and development partners encountered the geopark at the UNESCO–UNDP Joint Pavilion in the conference's Blue Zone, where displays explored its potential to encourage responsible tourism and community-led development.

A dedicated side event on 25 August examined how the aspiring UNESCO Global Geopark could connect conservation with stronger livelihoods and local economic opportunities. Speakers and participants focused on the geological importance of the Khanbogd Massif and the Shar Tsav Dinosaur Track Site, while a photo exhibition, handicraft display and informational materials offered a broader view of the region's landscapes and people.

Discussions addressed the practical work needed to protect fragile sites, involve residents in decision-making and create tourism opportunities that benefit rural communities. The geopark also appeared at events hosted by the Mongolia, One UN Mongolia and Türkiye pavilions, expanding its visibility among delegates working on land restoration, climate resilience and sustainable development.

Local communities remain central to the geopark's future

The two Ulaanbaatar events presented Khanbogd- Shar Tsav as more than a collection of impressive rocks and prehistoric traces. The geopark represents a living relationship between the Gobi environment and the communities whose food, crafts, stories and livelihoods have developed within it.

Greater recognition could bring new visitors and income to the region, yet the value of the project depends on careful protection and meaningful local leadership. Tourism must respect sensitive geological sites, preserve cultural traditions and ensure that residents share in the benefits created by growing international attention.

By carrying the story of the Gobi from a cultural festival to a global environmental conference, Mongolia showed how geological heritage can support education, conservation and community development at the same time. Khanbogd – Shar Tsav offers a vision of sustainable tourism grounded in dinosaur footprints, nomadic knowledge and the everyday lives of people who continue to call this extraordinary landscape home.