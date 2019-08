Balakrishna Mohapatra wassworn in as State Information Commissioner of Odisha onFriday

Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of officeand secrecy to Mohapatra in an oath taking ceremony held inAbhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Leader of OppositionPradipta Kumar Naik and other dignitaries were present duringthe oath taking ceremony.

