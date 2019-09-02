Bangladesh Television now available on Doordarshan Free Dish

Bangladesh Television (BTV) World is now available on India's Doordarshan Free Dish as part of an agreement signed between the two countries, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said Monday. He also said that in a few months time, DD India Live can be viewed across Bangladesh.

This is a very important development and will bring together the people of both the countries even closer than before, Khare said. He asserted that the reciprocity in making the channels available in each other's countries will strengthen cultural ties.

