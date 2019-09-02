International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bangladesh Television now available on Doordarshan Free Dish

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 02-09-2019 19:53 IST
Bangladesh Television now available on Doordarshan Free Dish

Bangladesh Television (BTV) World is now available on India's Doordarshan Free Dish as part of an agreement signed between the two countries, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said Monday. He also said that in a few months time, DD India Live can be viewed across Bangladesh.

This is a very important development and will bring together the people of both the countries even closer than before, Khare said. He asserted that the reciprocity in making the channels available in each other's countries will strengthen cultural ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019