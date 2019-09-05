CBI takes over probe in businessman's murder in Allahabad

The CBI has launched a probe against former BSP MLA Pooja Pal in connection with the killing of businessman Lalit Verma in Allahabad in 2016, officials said on Thursday. Pooja, wife of BSP MLA Raju Pal who was allegedly killed on the orders of former SP MP Ateeq Ahmad, has been booked along with her brother Rahul and five others -- Dilip Pal, Prithvi Pal, Sandeep Yadav, Rajesh Tripathi and businessman Mukesh Kesarwani, they said.

She had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) before elections in March this year. The agency has taken over an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police as per the procedure.

It is alleged that Lalit Verma, along with his brother Vikram, was going to visit his lawyer in Civil Lines area of Allahabad when the two were shot at by assailants on February 3, 2016. While Lalit died, his brother was seriously injured. Lalit's father Vinod and younger brother Virendra were on another motorcycle.

According to the FIR, an SUV overtook them and blocked Lalit's motorcycle, following which the assailants allegedly stepped out of the car and shot at Lalit and Vikram. Lalit's father Vinod claimed that the killing was a result of a land dispute between him and Pooja Pal.

The CBI is already probing the killing of Pooja Pal's husband Raju and filed a charge sheet against Ahmad.

