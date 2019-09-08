North East Festival to kick off from Nov 8 in capital

Exotic cuisine, scintillating fashion show and adrenaline-pumping musical showdown by rock bands, the North East festival, in its seventh edition, is all set to make its return to the capital starting November 8. The three-day event will be held here at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

With around "40 food stalls of diverse North Eastern foods, spectacular fashion show with 20 designers, and musical performances by top national and international stars",the festival claims to be bigger and better in scale this time . "The biggest positive of the North East festival is that it has been able to connect with Delhi and helped in bridging the gap.

"It has helped in giving a platform for North Eastern people to showcase their talent to the people of Delhi. This year, the festival promises to be even bigger," Shyamkanu Mahanta, founder and chief organiser of North East Festival, said. The event will showcase region's colourful dance forms, various crafts, mask presentation, and the much talked about rock battles between Delhi's colleges, power rock bands of the North East and the capital.

To raise awareness about the diversity of ethnic languages of the region, this edition of the festival will also hold workshops, folk talks, and art installations. The festival will come to an end on November 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)