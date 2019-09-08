Pompeo: US needs 'significant commitment' by Taliban to reopen talks

Washington, Sept 8 (AFP) The United States is willing to reopen talks with the Taliban after cancelling a secret presidential meeting if the insurgents honour promises, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.

"I hope it's the case the Taliban will change their behaviour and recommit to things we've talking about. In the end this will be resolved through a series of conversations," Pompeo told ABC television program "This Week." (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)